'I wish the industry could have raised issues such as climate change'
Dec 9, 2019
Campaign India Team

Campaign India asked Tourism Australia's Nishant Kashikar about the past decade and skills he wants for the future.

British Airways reviewing 'seven-figure' global PR duties
Oct 16, 2017
Sam Burne James

The airline could appoint one agency globally or multiple to cover different geographies.

Photos: British Airways hosts hackathon aboard Hong Kong-to-London flight
May 11, 2017
Staff Reporters

More than 30 developers from around the world participated in a 72-hour event focused on upgrading aspects of the travel experience.

British Airways awards entire account to BBH
Mar 19, 2014
Danny Rogers

LONDON - British Airways has handed its entire advertising and customer loyalty account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

British Airways flies three Chinese to London while promoting WeChat presence
Jan 27, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - British Airways (BA) has lured its existing 350,000 Sina Weibo followers to the airline’s newly launched presence on WeChat with three roundtrip tickets between China and London.

Bars, brands join ‘Drink for Good’ event
Aug 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - More than 60 bars and 40 corporate sponsors, including British Airways, Bank of America, The Economist, Maxus and Ogilvy have teamed up with charity organisation HandsOn Hong Kong for a 4 September fund-raising event.

