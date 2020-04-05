2013's first installment of Campaign China's biannual digital workshop drew more than 40 young delegates yesterday in Beijing. During the full-day course, participants rolled up their sleeves to develop a hands-on media solution to a real-life brief from client Anheuser-Busch InBev. Jean Lin, APAC CEO of Isobar, hosted the event, together with four speakers and five mentors, as well as representatives from sponsors Tencent, HDTMedia and FTChinese.com.