brief
World's creative elite join forces to council adland for UN brief
It's not a pitch. It's not a creative competition. It's a global collaboration to make a difference for the better.
Mindshare and Unilever initiative aims to cut carbon footprint in marketing
#ChangeTheBrief plans to 'take power back into the agencies'.
What Don Draper can teach us about briefing
Imagine how the Mad Men character, whose greatest talent is getting into the minds of his clients, would approach the briefing process.
DigitalMediaWorks takeaways: 'Go digital or die', break silos, socialise China
BEIJING - Although DigitalMediaWorks, which took place here yesterday, is an educational event for younger professionals, the day generated takeaways valuable for even the most jaded media veteran.
IN PHOTOS: DigitalMediaWorks 2013 in Beijing
2013's first installment of Campaign China's biannual digital workshop drew more than 40 young delegates yesterday in Beijing. During the full-day course, participants rolled up their sleeves to develop a hands-on media solution to a real-life brief from client Anheuser-Busch InBev. Jean Lin, APAC CEO of Isobar, hosted the event, together with four speakers and five mentors, as well as representatives from sponsors Tencent, HDTMedia and FTChinese.com.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins