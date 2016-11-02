Jeff Estok

Top client fears, new 'frenemies', new ways of winning: AdForum Summit
Analysis
Nov 2, 2016
Jeff Estok

Jeff Estok of Navigare offers top concerns and takeaways from the recent AdForum Worldwide Summit.

The latest view from Madison Avenue
Advertising
Oct 28, 2015
Jeff Estok

Jeff Estok reports from the AdForum Worldwide Summit, where client consolidation, integrated agency offerings and scientific proof for the power of creativity were among the key trends capturing attention.

Transparency, 'digital erosion' highlight marketer concerns over media
Marketing
Jun 3, 2015
Jeff Estok

Navigare's Jeff Estok reports on the top marketer concerns raised at the recent 2015 ANA Advertising Financial Management Conference.

The view from Madison Avenue: 2014
Advertising
Nov 12, 2014
Jeff Estok

Jeff Estok of Navigare reports from the recent invitation-only AdForum Worldwide Summit in New York.

The view from Madison Avenue: Seven challenges for clients and agencies
Marketing
Oct 29, 2013
Jeff Estok

Learnings from the invitation-only AdForum Worldwide Summit held recently in New York.

What Don Draper can teach us about briefing
Advertising
Aug 20, 2013
Jeff Estok

Imagine how the Mad Men character, whose greatest talent is getting into the minds of his clients, would approach the briefing process.

