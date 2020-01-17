brexit

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Jan 17, 2020
Charles Wigley

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?

Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
Dec 3, 2019
David Blecken

How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene

The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.

Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
Feb 8, 2017
David Blecken

Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer

The annual study shows there is a chance for institutions to redeem themselves despite an extreme trust deficit.

Brexit and Trump: All change for media and advertisers?
Jan 4, 2017
Rob Norman

Brexit and Trump: All change for media and advertisers?

Reality took a back seat in 2016, posing serious questions for journalists and marketers alike.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia