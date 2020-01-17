Search
Jan 17, 2020
Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.
Dec 3, 2019
How a Japanese diplomat found a niche in London’s PR scene
The second part of Campaign’s series on Japanese expats in the communications and creative field features Daisuke Tsuchiya, a former diplomat who liked London so much that he changed his career for it.
Feb 8, 2017
Japan Inc must convince the public it’s working: Edelman’s Trust Barometer
The annual study shows there is a chance for institutions to redeem themselves despite an extreme trust deficit.
Jan 4, 2017
Brexit and Trump: All change for media and advertisers?
Reality took a back seat in 2016, posing serious questions for journalists and marketers alike.
