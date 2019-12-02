bose

The top 10 headphone and audio brands in Asia-Pacific
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Which brands have the ears of APAC consumers, both on a regional basis and in specific markets? Find out in this special report derived from Campaign's Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.

Bose campaign for India tries to show great sound
Dec 2, 2019
Ad Nut

THE WORK: 'Audio for life' by Grey Singapore for Bose.

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman
Jan 30, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Appointment comes together with a new promotion to CEO.

Bose names WPP group as global agency
Jan 22, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Group of WPP agencies to handle creative, media and digital roles.

Bose appoints OMD in Australia and Japan
Jul 19, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

AUSTRALIA - Home entertainment company Bose has awarded its media planning and buying account to OMD in Australia and Japan.

