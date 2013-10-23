boots
WPP fends off Publicis to retain $600 million Walgreens Boots Alliance account
The integrated account encompasses PR, advertising and marketing and runs until 2022, with an option to extend until 2024.
Beauty-brand Boots enters Singapore with Guardian
SINGAPORE - UK-based health and beauty retailer Boots is teaming up with pharma giant Guardian, owned by Dairy Farm, to launch its presence in Singapore.
Top 10 Christmas Ads
In celebration of the silly season, Campaign takes a look at Christmas ads from around the world that have stood out this year.
Top 10 Christmas Ads
In celebration of the silly season, Campaign takes a look at Christmas ads from around the world that have stood out this year.
Everest Brand Solutions welcomes Romeen Yarkhan onboard as ECD
MUMBAI - Indian advertising agency Everest Brand Solutions (EBS) has appointed Romeen Yarkhan as its executive creative director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins