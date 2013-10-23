boots

WPP fends off Publicis to retain $600 million Walgreens Boots Alliance account
2 days ago
Steve Barrett

WPP fends off Publicis to retain $600 million Walgreens Boots Alliance account

The integrated account encompasses PR, advertising and marketing and runs until 2022, with an option to extend until 2024.

Beauty-brand Boots enters Singapore with Guardian
Oct 23, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Beauty-brand Boots enters Singapore with Guardian

SINGAPORE - UK-based health and beauty retailer Boots is teaming up with pharma giant Guardian, owned by Dairy Farm, to launch its presence in Singapore.

Top 10 Christmas Ads
Dec 20, 2011
Staff Reporters

Top 10 Christmas Ads

In celebration of the silly season, Campaign takes a look at Christmas ads from around the world that have stood out this year.

Everest Brand Solutions welcomes Romeen Yarkhan onboard as ECD
Sep 15, 2010
Benjamin Li

Everest Brand Solutions welcomes Romeen Yarkhan onboard as ECD

MUMBAI - Indian advertising agency Everest Brand Solutions (EBS) has appointed Romeen Yarkhan as its executive creative director.

