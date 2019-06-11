bookingcom

Booking.com CMO on brand's pivot to local sights, and what comes next
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Booking.com CMO on brand's pivot to local sights, and what comes next

Global CMO Arjan Dijk explains how the travel portal is helping consumers (who now value a vacation higher than finding true love, thanks to the pandemic) discover new sights in their backyards (for now).

Sheraton pips Marriott in hotels, while Booking.com overtakes Agoda
Jun 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Sheraton pips Marriott in hotels, while Booking.com overtakes Agoda

New winners emerge in the transport, travel and leisure categories in Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking this year.

Amex and Booking.com expand property inventory for business travellers
Apr 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Amex and Booking.com expand property inventory for business travellers

Existing partnership now extends to more than 2 million properties globally.

Panasonic sees home sharing as a way to market appliances
Jun 26, 2018
David Blecken

Panasonic sees home sharing as a way to market appliances

Japan's fast growing short-term rental sector could help the company sell more beauty products.

Booking.com’s global PR head on Japan, data and the fallacy of awards
Aug 9, 2017
David Blecken

Booking.com’s global PR head on Japan, data and the fallacy of awards

In Tokyo, Leslie Cafferty discusses her aims for the brand in Japan and why it’s important to give freedom to local markets.

Booking.com addresses desires of advanced Japanese travellers
Jul 22, 2016
David Blecken

Booking.com addresses desires of advanced Japanese travellers

Booking.com is aiming to differentiate itself in Japan’s travel platform space by focusing on specific interests, beginning with food.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

5 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

6 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

8 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

9 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

10 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets