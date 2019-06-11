bookingcom
Booking.com CMO on brand's pivot to local sights, and what comes next
Global CMO Arjan Dijk explains how the travel portal is helping consumers (who now value a vacation higher than finding true love, thanks to the pandemic) discover new sights in their backyards (for now).
Sheraton pips Marriott in hotels, while Booking.com overtakes Agoda
New winners emerge in the transport, travel and leisure categories in Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking this year.
Amex and Booking.com expand property inventory for business travellers
Existing partnership now extends to more than 2 million properties globally.
Panasonic sees home sharing as a way to market appliances
Japan's fast growing short-term rental sector could help the company sell more beauty products.
Booking.com’s global PR head on Japan, data and the fallacy of awards
In Tokyo, Leslie Cafferty discusses her aims for the brand in Japan and why it’s important to give freedom to local markets.
Booking.com addresses desires of advanced Japanese travellers
Booking.com is aiming to differentiate itself in Japan’s travel platform space by focusing on specific interests, beginning with food.
