Havas Media extends social equity marketplace to the UK
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

After reporting success with a similar scheme in the US, the group wants to make it easier for advertisers to buy digital media that targets underrepresented audiences.

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)
Jun 8, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The pharmacy says the video is based on an old legend and celebrates inner beauty.

Exclusive: Just “a little artistic exaggeration” or raw racism?
May 27, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HUNAN - An official response from Qiaobi (俏比) laundry detergent seems, at the very least, oblivious to the harsh, worldwide criticism heaped upon the company for its advertisement that shows a black man being washed into a fairer-skinned Chinese man.

LG promotes TV with 'curvature cuisine' gimmick in Hong Kong
Apr 28, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - LG has emphasised the features of its high-end curved OLED TV, launched in the city in October 2013, with a HK$1-million brand experience that involves the curvature of food.

Zoomlion case exposes 'black PR' as BlueFocus denies accusations
Oct 29, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - BlueFocus has responded to rumours that it paid reporter Chen Yongzhou to write articles critical of Chinese manufacturer Zoomlion.

McDonald’s 'experimental' black-and-white burgers convey unintended undertones
Sep 27, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - One month after McDonald’s introduced a new menu item in China—a ‘Black & White’ burger combo that some people say represents corrupt businessmen and good politicians—the fast food chain's creative agency, TBWA, has launched a campaign to position McDonald’s "as an inspiring partner in a young adult's life".

