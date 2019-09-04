bertilla teo

Publicis Groupe makes North Asia leadership moves
Sep 4, 2019
Matthew Miller

A sabbatical for Bertilla Teo, plus a new chief talent officer, global client partner, and Taiwan CEO.

Publicis Media reveals APAC market leadership
Apr 8, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE – Three-week-old Publicis Media has announced its market leadership appointments in the Asia Pacific region, just over a week after Publicis One unveiled its own leadership roster.

SMG promotes Silvia Goh to chief content officer of LiquidThread China
Nov 12, 2012
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) China has promoted Silvia Goh from managing director to chief content officer of its branded entertainment division, LiquidThread China, while also bolstering its digital leadership with two young talents, Donna Sharp and Carl Tsai.

Bertilla Teo to chair inaugural DigitalMediaWorks in Beijing
Jan 31, 2012
Staff Writer

BEIJING - Bertilla Teo, CEO of Greater China at SMV Group, will be chairing the inaugural DigitalMediaWorks course on 24 February. Conducted entirely in Mandarin, the course takes place at Sofitel Wanda in Beijing.

OPINION: There is speed and there is 'China speed'
Oct 7, 2011
Bertilla Teo

Bertilla Teo, Greater China CEO of Starcom MediaVest Group, sums up the Chinese consumer in a few words: empowered and speedy.

Starcom China opens a new MediaVest office in Shanghai
Jul 26, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Starcom China has launched a new sister company, MediaVest Shanghai, which officially opened for business in mid-July.

