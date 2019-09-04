bertilla teo
Publicis Groupe makes North Asia leadership moves
A sabbatical for Bertilla Teo, plus a new chief talent officer, global client partner, and Taiwan CEO.
Publicis Media reveals APAC market leadership
SINGAPORE – Three-week-old Publicis Media has announced its market leadership appointments in the Asia Pacific region, just over a week after Publicis One unveiled its own leadership roster.
SMG promotes Silvia Goh to chief content officer of LiquidThread China
BEIJING - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) China has promoted Silvia Goh from managing director to chief content officer of its branded entertainment division, LiquidThread China, while also bolstering its digital leadership with two young talents, Donna Sharp and Carl Tsai.
Bertilla Teo to chair inaugural DigitalMediaWorks in Beijing
BEIJING - Bertilla Teo, CEO of Greater China at SMV Group, will be chairing the inaugural DigitalMediaWorks course on 24 February. Conducted entirely in Mandarin, the course takes place at Sofitel Wanda in Beijing.
OPINION: There is speed and there is 'China speed'
Bertilla Teo, Greater China CEO of Starcom MediaVest Group, sums up the Chinese consumer in a few words: empowered and speedy.
Starcom China opens a new MediaVest office in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Starcom China has launched a new sister company, MediaVest Shanghai, which officially opened for business in mid-July.
