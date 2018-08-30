Search
bbdo china
2 days ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katy Guan, BBDO China
Award-winning young planner Katy Guan drives business growth for her agency.
Aug 30, 2018
'China is not for everyone': readers respond to Delmus Credle's BBDO China account
Our story sparked a debate about what it is like to work in China as a foreigner. Some feel it's necessary to let "linguistic misunderstandings" slide; others feel the company in question could do much better. Do you agree?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins