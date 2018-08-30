bbdo china

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katy Guan, BBDO China
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Award-winning young planner Katy Guan drives business growth for her agency.

'China is not for everyone': readers respond to Delmus Credle's BBDO China account
Aug 30, 2018
Olivia Parker

'China is not for everyone': readers respond to Delmus Credle's BBDO China account

Our story sparked a debate about what it is like to work in China as a foreigner. Some feel it's necessary to let "linguistic misunderstandings" slide; others feel the company in question could do much better. Do you agree?

