MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The future of Joe Zawadzki's cutting-edge ad-tech platform is uncertain; most of its 300-odd employees have been made redundant.

Sizmek files for bankruptcy
Apr 1, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Ad tech platform’s plight another sign of fierce competition in digital advertising market dominated by big tech players.

Reader's Digest: We're doing fine in Asia, despite bankruptcy proceedings in US
Feb 22, 2013
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - Although Reader's Digest in the US has entered bankruptcy proceedings for the second time in four years, Reader's Digest Asia-Pacific would like everyone to know that it is doing quite well due to its diversified business.

