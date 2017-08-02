automobile

Global forecast: Automobile marketing and the rise of electric vehicles
1 day ago
Jyoti Rambhai

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: As more governments around the world set targets to phase out petrol and diesel cars, automotive manufacturers have been forced to accelerate the move towards electric vehicles. Campaign explores how the auto industry is retooling its marketing to keep pace.

How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers
Aug 2, 2017
Rick Boost

Campaign hit the road during the automaker's recent Ultra Singapore sponsorship activation, with questions about marketing to aspirational millennials.

Lexus uses Twitter and Vine to sneak peek new coupe and concept cars
Nov 20, 2013
Sophie Chen

TOKYO - Lexus International plans to reveal its latest models through Twitter and Vine by responding to one a tweet at a time in the run up to the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show.

Proton Malaysia puts Naga DDB and Pico agencies on 1-year trial
Apr 24, 2013
Emily Tan

MALAYSIA - National automaker, Proton, has engaged NagaDDB and brand activation agency Pico on a project basis for a year-long evaluation period.

Qoros hands BBH China its global creative account
Jan 25, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - BBH China has won the global account for Chinese car brand Qoros after a two-month pitch process that involved W+K, and HS Ad, among other contenders.

Kia Australia uses 'fathertism' to launch Next Gen Sorento
Oct 22, 2012
Emily Tan

SYDNEY - Kia Australia and its in-house agency Innocean Worldwide Australia have decided to favour fathers in the launch of the Next Gen Sorento at the 2012 Australian International Motor Show.

