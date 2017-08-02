automobile
Global forecast: Automobile marketing and the rise of electric vehicles
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: As more governments around the world set targets to phase out petrol and diesel cars, automotive manufacturers have been forced to accelerate the move towards electric vehicles. Campaign explores how the auto industry is retooling its marketing to keep pace.
How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers
Campaign hit the road during the automaker's recent Ultra Singapore sponsorship activation, with questions about marketing to aspirational millennials.
Lexus uses Twitter and Vine to sneak peek new coupe and concept cars
TOKYO - Lexus International plans to reveal its latest models through Twitter and Vine by responding to one a tweet at a time in the run up to the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show.
Proton Malaysia puts Naga DDB and Pico agencies on 1-year trial
MALAYSIA - National automaker, Proton, has engaged NagaDDB and brand activation agency Pico on a project basis for a year-long evaluation period.
Qoros hands BBH China its global creative account
SHANGHAI - BBH China has won the global account for Chinese car brand Qoros after a two-month pitch process that involved W+K, and HS Ad, among other contenders.
Kia Australia uses 'fathertism' to launch Next Gen Sorento
SYDNEY - Kia Australia and its in-house agency Innocean Worldwide Australia have decided to favour fathers in the launch of the Next Gen Sorento at the 2012 Australian International Motor Show.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins