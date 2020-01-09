audrey kuah

Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Jan 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Prerna Mehrotra replaces Audrey Kuah, who will leave the network by the end of March. SK Biswas also leaves the business to return to India.

Dentsu Aegis names new APAC media leader
Mar 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

New role oversees network’s media business and OneSG practice, replacing Jonathan Chadwick.

Aegis Media appoints director of insights
May 9, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Singapore has appointed Silvia Leiva as director of insights to help transform data into actionable insights for teams to offer brands a clearer path.

Aegis Media appoints former Zenith CEO in Singapore
Apr 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Singapore has named Vikram Bansal as its head of services.

