Jan 9, 2020
Dentsu Aegis Network replaces APAC media leader
Prerna Mehrotra replaces Audrey Kuah, who will leave the network by the end of March. SK Biswas also leaves the business to return to India.
Mar 28, 2019
Dentsu Aegis names new APAC media leader
New role oversees network’s media business and OneSG practice, replacing Jonathan Chadwick.
May 9, 2012
Aegis Media appoints director of insights
SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Singapore has appointed Silvia Leiva as director of insights to help transform data into actionable insights for teams to offer brands a clearer path.
Apr 19, 2012
Aegis Media appoints former Zenith CEO in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Singapore has named Vikram Bansal as its head of services.
