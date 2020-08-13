audi
Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)
Campaign for Audi Australia by The Monkeys includes a separate ad for the currently locked down state of Victoria.
The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
A Game of Thrones star sings a Disney song (yes, THAT Disney song) for Audi. But what in the world are we supposed to be letting go of?
Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments
This erroneous advertising placement in China cost only 202 renminbi, but became a hot topic on Weibo.
72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch
The agency will launch the brand's campaign in early 2020.
2019 Cannes contenders: 'Freedom'/'Cube' by W+K Tokyo
Two TVCs for the Audi A7 Sportback found an original way to speak to those looking for freedom and personal space.
How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape
Through tech revolutions to ethical dilemmas, automotive marketers are having to stay ahead of consumer demands, expectations and fears to stay relevant. Audi, Nissan and WE Communications explain how...
