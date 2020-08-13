audi

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)

Campaign for Audi Australia by The Monkeys includes a separate ad for the currently locked down state of Victoria.

The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'
Feb 6, 2020
Ad Nut

The Super Bowl ad so awful we just can't 'Let it go'

A Game of Thrones star sings a Disney song (yes, THAT Disney song) for Audi. But what in the world are we supposed to be letting go of?

Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments
Nov 15, 2019
Cindy Gu

Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments

This erroneous advertising placement in China cost only 202 renminbi, but became a hot topic on Weibo.

72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch
Nov 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

72andSunny Amsterdam wins Audi global creative pitch

The agency will launch the brand's campaign in early 2020.

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Freedom'/'Cube' by W+K Tokyo
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Freedom'/'Cube' by W+K Tokyo

Two TVCs for the Audi A7 Sportback found an original way to speak to those looking for freedom and personal space.

