MediaLink announces staff reduction, furloughs and exec pay cuts due to COVID-19
May 4, 2020
Lindsay Stein

"We are deeply committed to balancing the well-being of both our people and our clients during this challenging time."

Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' amid coronavirus outbreak
Feb 18, 2020
John Harrington

News follows cancellation of MWC announced last week.

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink
Feb 26, 2019
Maisie Mccabe

Revenue at Ascential's marketing division fell 8% in 2018, while Ebitda dropped by almost a fifth.

Ascential fuses four e-commerce subsidiaries into one
Oct 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Clients have had to rely on multiple providers in the past for a complete picture of their online sales performance.

Cannes Lions revenue down 9%, but marketers spending more
Jul 24, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Revenue from delegate passes and awards entries fell by 15.5% and 13.6%, respectively.

Cannes Lions owner: Agency groups may have found 'right level' by sending fewer delegates
Jun 22, 2018
Gideon Spanier

As the festival inches to a close, Ascential CEO reflects on whether the lower attendance will be the new normal.

