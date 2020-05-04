ascential
MediaLink announces staff reduction, furloughs and exec pay cuts due to COVID-19
"We are deeply committed to balancing the well-being of both our people and our clients during this challenging time."
Cannes Lions 'remains firmly open for business' amid coronavirus outbreak
News follows cancellation of MWC announced last week.
Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink
Revenue at Ascential's marketing division fell 8% in 2018, while Ebitda dropped by almost a fifth.
Ascential fuses four e-commerce subsidiaries into one
Clients have had to rely on multiple providers in the past for a complete picture of their online sales performance.
Cannes Lions revenue down 9%, but marketers spending more
Revenue from delegate passes and awards entries fell by 15.5% and 13.6%, respectively.
Cannes Lions owner: Agency groups may have found 'right level' by sending fewer delegates
As the festival inches to a close, Ascential CEO reflects on whether the lower attendance will be the new normal.
