Are we mixing up magic and science (again)?
The industry's narrative around AI must not be allowed to drift into the magical, otherwise great harm could be done. We must, instead, guide AI ethically and responsibly, and design it to drive positive change
How Saleswhale is using AI to bridge the marketing-sales gap
The Singapore startup is employing innovative new technology to solve a longstanding problem.
We mustn’t let artificial intelligence make us dumb
While AI continues to change how we work, Andrew Nicholls at Carma Asia says the need for human intelligence to find meaning in these advances is more important than ever.
China, America and the race for AI supremacy
As China and the USA compete to become the world’s first AI superpower, we explore who is ahead and how multinationals with offices in both countries avoid in-fighting when it comes to sharing technology and ideas.
Would AI make a better judge at Spikes Asia?
A facetious (we think?) exploration of how a bot would do judging creativity.
5 marketing essentials to herald the age of AI
PHD’s Susana Tsui on the future history of artificial intelligence.
