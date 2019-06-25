Search
BTS signs as global brand ambassador for Korea's Coway
BTS will represent both the corporate image and the company's products, such as water purifiers, air purifiers and mattresses.
Jun 25, 2019
How the Army recruited a new audience: Experience stories
Karmarama's 'This is belonging' campaign challenged both the preconceptions of a generation and what it takes to be in the armed forces.
Nov 23, 2010
Mandate tipped to secure Singapore Army's creative account
SINGAPORE – Creative agency Mandate is believed to have retained the creative account for Singapore Army. The agency has held the account since 1998.
