BTS signs as global brand ambassador for Korea's Coway
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

BTS will represent both the corporate image and the company's products, such as water purifiers, air purifiers and mattresses.

Mandate tipped to secure Singapore Army's creative account
Nov 23, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

SINGAPORE – Creative agency Mandate is believed to have retained the creative account for Singapore Army. The agency has held the account since 1998.

