Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs
Yasuharu Sasaki, Will Swayne and Pete Stein will head up global practices teams for creative, media and CXM under Jean Lin's leadership, while Peter Huijboom steps down as Dentsu's international media CEO to serve in an advisory role.
Dentsu Thailand appoints new CEO
Narong Tresuchon takes over from Amornsak Sakpuaram as CEO.
Programmatic: You're doing it wrong, says Xaxis' APAC CEO
SINGAPORE - In an exclusive interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific, Michel de Rijk, who was promoted to CEO of Asia-Pacific today, discusses the WPP audience-buying arm’s plans for 2015 and its management reshuffle.
Text100 makes APAC appointments, restructures Malaysian senior management
KUALA LUMPUR – Public relations firm Text100 has promoted senior account director Preeti Gupta and Malaysian account director Lee Tiam Siang to Asia-Pacific sales lead and Asia-Pacific marketing lead, respectively, taking over the responsibilties of Megan Rosier, who is moving on to a regional senior consultant role.
Futurebrand HK appoints new MD and ECD as Po Cheung, president North Asia leaves
HONG KONG – Branding agency Futurebrand has appointed Lucien Harrington as its new managing director and Young Kim as ECD.
Steve Bowen leaves Burson-Marsteller
SYDNEY - Steve Bowen has resigned from his role as Burson-Marsteller's managing director, marketing and development, Asia-Pacific.
