appier

How a HK online fashion retailer increased conversions by 121% and revenue by 127%
Aug 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

How a HK online fashion retailer increased conversions by 121% and revenue by 127%

CASE STUDY: Working with Appier, MyDress identified its most valuable customers and targeted them with dynamic creative, reducing customer-acquisition costs while boosting ROAS by 30%.

How AI helped boost interest in Krungsri Credit Card
Jul 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

How AI helped boost interest in Krungsri Credit Card

CASE STUDY: Thailand's KCC turned to Appier and its AI-powered audience solution to generate targeted consumer leads.

How many screens do Asians need? For many, four or more
Oct 19, 2016
David Blecken

How many screens do Asians need? For many, four or more

Use of four or more screen rises 40 percent, raising demand for tailored campaigns, according to Appier.

Appier sees more pronounced cross-screen usage in Japan
Sep 28, 2016
David Blecken

Appier sees more pronounced cross-screen usage in Japan

Use of more than four screens is increasingly commonplace in Japan, according to Appier's report.

Japan is not as mobile-centric as we think: Appier
Jun 1, 2016
David Blecken

Japan is not as mobile-centric as we think: Appier

TOKYO - A study into screen usage in Japan by Appier finds mobile is still not everything in a country credited with leading Asia’s mobile charge.

Don't dismiss the PC when marketing in a 'post-mobile' world: Appier
Apr 8, 2016
David Blecken

Don't dismiss the PC when marketing in a 'post-mobile' world: Appier

ASIA-PACIFIC – Marketers’ over-excitement around mobile in Asia risks missing out important parts of the customer journey, according to a study by Appier, a Taiwanese artificial intelligence (AI) services company.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia