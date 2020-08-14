appier
How a HK online fashion retailer increased conversions by 121% and revenue by 127%
CASE STUDY: Working with Appier, MyDress identified its most valuable customers and targeted them with dynamic creative, reducing customer-acquisition costs while boosting ROAS by 30%.
How AI helped boost interest in Krungsri Credit Card
CASE STUDY: Thailand's KCC turned to Appier and its AI-powered audience solution to generate targeted consumer leads.
How many screens do Asians need? For many, four or more
Use of four or more screen rises 40 percent, raising demand for tailored campaigns, according to Appier.
Appier sees more pronounced cross-screen usage in Japan
Use of more than four screens is increasingly commonplace in Japan, according to Appier's report.
Japan is not as mobile-centric as we think: Appier
TOKYO - A study into screen usage in Japan by Appier finds mobile is still not everything in a country credited with leading Asia’s mobile charge.
Don't dismiss the PC when marketing in a 'post-mobile' world: Appier
ASIA-PACIFIC – Marketers’ over-excitement around mobile in Asia risks missing out important parts of the customer journey, according to a study by Appier, a Taiwanese artificial intelligence (AI) services company.
