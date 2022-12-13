antony yiu
Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead
PHD's Hong Kong CEO Antony Yiu has a passionate response to a study previously published by Campaign by Hong Kong Baptist University on outdoor advertising.
MEC appoints two new digital leaders for Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - MEC has appointed Antony Yiu as head of digital for North Asia, and Siddharth Surana, from Havas Media, as head of digital for South and Southeast Asia.
MEC hires Antony Yiu to boost search and performance offering
ASIA-PACIFIC - GroupM’s MEC has appointed Antony Yiu as its head of search and performance in APAC. He will be responsible for developing world-class search and performance hubs in APAC and will report to Ben Poole, head of digital, APAC, Campaign Asia-Pacific confirmed.
MEDIA TALK: 'Do not track' feature threatens data mining
As the ‘Do not track’ header gathers steam, the ad industry makes a stand against a setback for online marketing.
Yahoo searches for some new answers
An eroding customer base and failure to monetise means the clock is ticking for Yahoo.
Disconnection in measuring media effectiveness
Antony Yiu, managing director of iProspect Hong Kong and regional director for North Asia, comments on APAC advertisers shifting the focus to direct ROI measurements while losing sight of the possible positive impact of branded digital advertising.
