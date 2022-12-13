antony yiu

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead
Dec 13, 2022
Antony Yiu

PHD's Hong Kong CEO Antony Yiu has a passionate response to a study previously published by Campaign by Hong Kong Baptist University on outdoor advertising.

MEC appoints two new digital leaders for Asia-Pacific
Feb 4, 2016
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - MEC has appointed Antony Yiu as head of digital for North Asia, and Siddharth Surana, from Havas Media, as head of digital for South and Southeast Asia.

MEC hires Antony Yiu to boost search and performance offering
Jan 27, 2014
Byravee Iyer

ASIA-PACIFIC - GroupM’s MEC has appointed Antony Yiu as its head of search and performance in APAC. He will be responsible for developing world-class search and performance hubs in APAC and will report to Ben Poole, head of digital, APAC, Campaign Asia-Pacific confirmed.

MEDIA TALK: 'Do not track' feature threatens data mining
Nov 19, 2012
Staff Reporters

As the ‘Do not track’ header gathers steam, the ad industry makes a stand against a setback for online marketing.

Yahoo searches for some new answers
Jun 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

An eroding customer base and failure to monetise means the clock is ticking for Yahoo.

Disconnection in measuring media effectiveness
Nov 3, 2010
Antony Yiu

Antony Yiu, managing director of iProspect Hong Kong and regional director for North Asia, comments on APAC advertisers shifting the focus to direct ROI measurements while losing sight of the possible positive impact of branded digital advertising.

