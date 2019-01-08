annalect
Annalect hires Accenture Song’s Lauren Walker as chief client solutions officer
Omnicom’s data and analytics division has devised a client support strategy after nearly doubling in size in the past year.
Claudine Kwek joins Omnicom from WPP
Her job scope as COO will cover Omnicom Media Group China's media agencies, OMD and PHD, as well as the group’s data and analytics division, Annalect.
New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities
Bigger roles for Annalect and Hearts & Science ahead, along with more consultancy-type work and more attention to local clients to grow business.
Digital happenings this week from the Facebook, Paypal, Holden and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Lee Smith to head Omnicom's Annalect in Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE - Lee Smith is taking on the role of Asia-Pacific president for Annalect, Omnicom Media Group's data-driven marketing division, in addition to his current post as OMG's CEO of digital platforms.
