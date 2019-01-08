annalect

Annalect hires Accenture Song’s Lauren Walker as chief client solutions officer
The Knowledge
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Annalect hires Accenture Song’s Lauren Walker as chief client solutions officer

Omnicom’s data and analytics division has devised a client support strategy after nearly doubling in size in the past year.

Claudine Kwek joins Omnicom from WPP
Jan 8, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Claudine Kwek joins Omnicom from WPP

Her job scope as COO will cover Omnicom Media Group China's media agencies, OMD and PHD, as well as the group’s data and analytics division, Annalect.

New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities
May 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

New OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine shares key priorities

Bigger roles for Annalect and Hearts & Science ahead, along with more consultancy-type work and more attention to local clients to grow business.

Digital happenings this week from the Facebook, Paypal, Holden and more
Sep 13, 2012
Staff Writer

Digital happenings this week from the Facebook, Paypal, Holden and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Lee Smith to head Omnicom's Annalect in Asia-Pacific
Sep 12, 2012
Emily Tan

Lee Smith to head Omnicom's Annalect in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE - Lee Smith is taking on the role of Asia-Pacific president for Annalect, Omnicom Media Group's data-driven marketing division, in addition to his current post as OMG's CEO of digital platforms.

