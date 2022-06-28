andy ho

Andy Ho promoted to Publicis China's first chief growth officer
Jun 28, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

The former global client partner will have a wide mandate, including managing the recently acquired Wiredcraft team.

Dentsu’s Mcgarrybowen opens first Asian office in Shanghai
Dec 11, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - In an exclusive interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific, Tim Andree, senior vice-president of Dentsu Network, has announced today's official opening of the first Asia office of Mcgarrybowen.

