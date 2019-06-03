amex
Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy
The credit card provider is expanding its relationship with to five more international markets, officially ending a 50-year-plus creative relationship with Ogilvy.
The tricky feat of managing meal spend
As travellers seek more personalised meal options on business trips and meetings, companies should play catch up.
Amex and Booking.com expand property inventory for business travellers
Existing partnership now extends to more than 2 million properties globally.
AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash
The tools will form Meetings Marketplace, a vetted collection of AMEX Meetings & Events’ tech solutions.
AMEX Meetings & Events extends partnership with DoubleDutch
The renewed agreement also integrates travel data into event apps to create a one-stop shop for attendees.
Amex Meetings & Events launches "enhanced solutions" catered for China
Risk mitigation measures include an automated operations checklist that allows for identification of any compliance blind spots.
