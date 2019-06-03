amex

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

The credit card provider is expanding its relationship with to five more international markets, officially ending a 50-year-plus creative relationship with Ogilvy.

The tricky feat of managing meal spend
Jun 3, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The tricky feat of managing meal spend

As travellers seek more personalised meal options on business trips and meetings, companies should play catch up.

Amex and Booking.com expand property inventory for business travellers
Apr 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Amex and Booking.com expand property inventory for business travellers

Existing partnership now extends to more than 2 million properties globally.

AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash
Feb 15, 2019
Staff Writer

AMEX Meetings & Events partners with Attendify and Splash

The tools will form Meetings Marketplace, a vetted collection of AMEX Meetings & Events’ tech solutions.

AMEX Meetings & Events extends partnership with DoubleDutch
Feb 13, 2019
Staff Writer

AMEX Meetings & Events extends partnership with DoubleDutch

The renewed agreement also integrates travel data into event apps to create a one-stop shop for attendees.

Amex Meetings & Events launches
Aug 1, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Amex Meetings & Events launches "enhanced solutions" catered for China

Risk mitigation measures include an automated operations checklist that allows for identification of any compliance blind spots.

