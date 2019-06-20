alan jope

Is there a case for moving away from purpose-led marketing?
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Is there a case for moving away from purpose-led marketing?

SOUNDING BOARD: Following Unilever's recent strategy announcement on cooling off on purpose-led marketing for some of its brands, Campaign asks industry experts to weigh in on whether or not there is a case for it, and if now is the right time?

Unilever scraps separate agency relationships
Jun 20, 2019
Maisie McCabe

Unilever scraps separate agency relationships

FMCG giant is looking to work across holding companies and develop content partnerships with the entertainment world as it moves away from interruption-based advertising.

Unilever's Alan Jope: 'Woke-washing' is polluting purpose
Jun 19, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Unilever's Alan Jope: 'Woke-washing' is polluting purpose

Work that promises to improve the world but doesn't take real action is 'infecting' the industry, Unilever CEO says.

