AIS founder Stuart Archibald returns to UK to set up 'human experience' agency
15 hours ago
Ben Bold

AIS founder Stuart Archibald returns to UK to set up 'human experience' agency

Archibald describes his new venture as 'best of both consultancy and agency expertise' with 'independent mindset'.

How AIS used influencers to become Thailand's top local brand
Aug 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

How AIS used influencers to become Thailand's top local brand

Partnerships with the pop stars and cut-through social campaigns have helped the mobile phone operator rise up the charts of Thais' favourite brands to hand out with the big internationals in the top 10.

Thailand's top 100 brands for 2018
Jul 30, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Thailand's top 100 brands for 2018

Thai consumers are savvy to trends, but they may still have a soft spot for Japanese brands.

Thai telecom giant AIS returns to emotional roots
Dec 11, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

Thai telecom giant AIS returns to emotional roots

THAILAND – After defining a unique brand persona among Thai telecom companies nearly a decade ago, AIS abandoned the style of advertising that it helped popularise. On the back of its strength as a network, it continued to succeed through product-based advertising. Now the brand is going back to where it started.

CASE STUDY: How AIS marketed its 3G service to Thai teens
Dec 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

CASE STUDY: How AIS marketed its 3G service to Thai teens

To counteract a stuffy image and market its 3G service to teenagers, Thailand telco AIS gave young fans a chance to interact with teen heartthrob James Jirayu.

