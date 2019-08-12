Search
aika sawai
2 days ago
Loewe's Aika Sawai on more liberating roles for women in Japan's luxury sector and the need for bold agencies
Loewe Japan's director of marketing and communications opens up on her move from agency to brand and the ongoing challenges of digital luxury experiences.
Aug 12, 2019
AKQA unites China and Japan under Sam Sterling
The agency will offer clients cross-border solutions across China and Japan as a result of the new leadership structure
May 28, 2019
Q&A: AKQA Tokyo's new MD on inclusivity, transformation, and transcending Rei Inamoto
Aika Sawai wants to make the agency famous for its diversity and ability to help businesses transform, at what she sees as a time of societal change in Japan.
