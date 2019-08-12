aika sawai

Loewe's Aika Sawai on more liberating roles for women in Japan's luxury sector and the need for bold agencies
2 days ago
Barry Lustig

Loewe's Aika Sawai on more liberating roles for women in Japan's luxury sector and the need for bold agencies

Loewe Japan's director of marketing and communications opens up on her move from agency to brand and the ongoing challenges of digital luxury experiences.

AKQA unites China and Japan under Sam Sterling
Aug 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

AKQA unites China and Japan under Sam Sterling

The agency will offer clients cross-border solutions across China and Japan as a result of the new leadership structure

Q&A: AKQA Tokyo's new MD on inclusivity, transformation, and transcending Rei Inamoto
May 28, 2019
David Blecken

Q&A: AKQA Tokyo's new MD on inclusivity, transformation, and transcending Rei Inamoto

Aika Sawai wants to make the agency famous for its diversity and ability to help businesses transform, at what she sees as a time of societal change in Japan.

