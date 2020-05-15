aia
Bending it like Beckham and living healthier, better, longer lives
Insurer AIA brings iconic footballer David Beckham and club Tottenham Hotspurs together in a purpose-driven campaign that will give them—and us—answers to nagging wellness questions.
AIA shows Malaysia the 'Ong-ly way' to prosper
CNY film by Reprise Digital goes for laughs as three young people misunderstand their grandfather's admonishments about building and preserving wealth.
AIA issues wakeup call about Asia's 'sleep sacrifice'
New work through BBDO Singapore highlights the positive impact of getting just one more hour of shuteye.
“We want to be 100 years young”: AIA CMO
The insurer is celebrating its centennial this year, and Stuart Spencer is already focused on how the brand can get ahead in the next century.
Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.
Hate your job? Maybe you're suffering from '700-day itch'
AIA and Leo Burnett create easily the most entertaining recruitment video Ad Nut has ever seen.
