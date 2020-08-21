agencies

Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
Aug 21, 2020
Jess Geary

According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.

How the pandemic changed advertiser-agency relationships in China: WFA research
May 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

More than three quarters of advertisers in a new survey from the World Federation of Advertisers say the pandemic strengthened their ties with agency partners. However, only 20% have adapted their performance evaluation or KPIs as a result.

Timeline: The fastest advertising downturn in history
Apr 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

A global pandemic was a health emergency that epidemiologists feared for years but the scale, speed and savagery of the coronavirus outbreak has been staggering.

The courage to evolve
Apr 1, 2020
David Angelo

The founder and creative chairman of David & Goliath thinks big about how the advertising industry could use this crisis as a catalyst for change.

Most APAC agencies not ready to talk about job cuts
Mar 25, 2020
Matthew Miller

The agencies we contacted are not willing or ready to go on record about potential job cuts as the pandemic crisis wears on, with one notable exception.

Agency staff get 2 hours max for uninterrupted work
Feb 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Interruptions and overbooking are rife in the agency world, but remote working is shown to improve productivity.

