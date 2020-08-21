agencies
Before returning to the office, we must tackle adland’s toxic imbalance
According to a new survey, the workplace is still falling short when it comes to gender equality and inclusion.
How the pandemic changed advertiser-agency relationships in China: WFA research
More than three quarters of advertisers in a new survey from the World Federation of Advertisers say the pandemic strengthened their ties with agency partners. However, only 20% have adapted their performance evaluation or KPIs as a result.
Timeline: The fastest advertising downturn in history
A global pandemic was a health emergency that epidemiologists feared for years but the scale, speed and savagery of the coronavirus outbreak has been staggering.
The courage to evolve
The founder and creative chairman of David & Goliath thinks big about how the advertising industry could use this crisis as a catalyst for change.
Most APAC agencies not ready to talk about job cuts
The agencies we contacted are not willing or ready to go on record about potential job cuts as the pandemic crisis wears on, with one notable exception.
Agency staff get 2 hours max for uninterrupted work
Interruptions and overbooking are rife in the agency world, but remote working is shown to improve productivity.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins