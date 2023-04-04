aesop
L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal
Known for its clean aesthetics, amber packaging and upscale products, Australian luxury beauty brand Aesop, currently owned by Natura & Co, has been sold to L’Oréal.
Five key KOL trends in China for 2019
Hitting big numbers is no longer enough, it’s all about making the right links with influencers who both connect and convert.
Aesop: Beauty with a cause
ASIA-PACIFIC - Leave the big budgets and audacious advertising to the Unilevers and Procter & Gambles of the world. Australian-headquartered skincare brand Aesop prefers to keep it simple, with no advertising and minimal promotion.
Aesop selects Media Flair Communications as its PR agency in Singapore and Malaysia
SINGAPORE - Skincare brand Aesop has expanded its relationship with Singapore-based public relations company Media Flair Communications, entrusting it with all PR and marketing initiatives in Singapore and Malaysia.
