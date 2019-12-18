advocacy
Women-led Spark & Riot plans ad shoots around advocacy
The production house exclusively represents international directors who shoot campaigns outside of the United States with in-country crews.
Fusing science and comms to create new markets at DSM
Angelique Paulussen talks about the joys and challenges of 'issues marketing', and heading comms for an under-the-radar brand aiming for nothing less than changing the world.
Influencers, advocates and the need for honesty
Growing demand for transparency is leading to higher distrust for influencers in some markets. Where can brands turn?
Ogilvy’s Mahesh Neelakantan joins Advocacy as Malaysia lead, Kenny Loh heading Geometry
KUALA LUMPUR – Mahesh Neelakantan, MD of OgilvyAction Malaysia has left the agency to head the newly established Malaysian office of word-of-mouth agency Advocacy.
INTERVIEW: Reckitt Benckiser SVP on brand advocacy & why 'there is no ROI of a friend'
BEIJING - We are now in the 'relationship era' of digital marketing, and no amount of one-sided advertising can camouflage a brand’s true nature, according to consumer-goods company Reckitt Benckiser, which gets Chinese consumers smitten with exuberant brands like Durex as well as less sexy ones like Dettol, Veet, Finish, Vanish and Air Wick.
CASE STUDY: Dettol's unique word-of-mouth campaign in China
SHANGHAI - Word of mouth agency Advocacy says its unique campaign for Reckitt Benckiser brand Dettol proved "15 times more efficient" than television.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins