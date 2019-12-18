advocacy

Women-led Spark & Riot plans ad shoots around advocacy
Dec 18, 2019
Elaine Underwood

Women-led Spark & Riot plans ad shoots around advocacy

The production house exclusively represents international directors who shoot campaigns outside of the United States with in-country crews.

Fusing science and comms to create new markets at DSM
Feb 27, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Fusing science and comms to create new markets at DSM

Angelique Paulussen talks about the joys and challenges of 'issues marketing', and heading comms for an under-the-radar brand aiming for nothing less than changing the world.

Influencers, advocates and the need for honesty
Sep 29, 2016
Marguerite Vernes

Influencers, advocates and the need for honesty

Growing demand for transparency is leading to higher distrust for influencers in some markets. Where can brands turn?

Ogilvy’s Mahesh Neelakantan joins Advocacy as Malaysia lead, Kenny Loh heading Geometry
Sep 27, 2013
Emily Tan

Ogilvy's Mahesh Neelakantan joins Advocacy as Malaysia lead, Kenny Loh heading Geometry

KUALA LUMPUR – Mahesh Neelakantan, MD of OgilvyAction Malaysia has left the agency to head the newly established Malaysian office of word-of-mouth agency Advocacy.

INTERVIEW: Reckitt Benckiser SVP on brand advocacy & why 'there is no ROI of a friend'
Sep 26, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

INTERVIEW: Reckitt Benckiser SVP on brand advocacy & why 'there is no ROI of a friend'

BEIJING - We are now in the 'relationship era' of digital marketing, and no amount of one-sided advertising can camouflage a brand’s true nature, according to consumer-goods company Reckitt Benckiser, which gets Chinese consumers smitten with exuberant brands like Durex as well as less sexy ones like Dettol, Veet, Finish, Vanish and Air Wick.

CASE STUDY: Dettol's unique word-of-mouth campaign in China
Dec 7, 2011
Paul Howell

CASE STUDY: Dettol's unique word-of-mouth campaign in China

SHANGHAI - Word of mouth agency Advocacy says its unique campaign for Reckitt Benckiser brand Dettol proved "15 times more efficient" than television.

