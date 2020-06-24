adjust

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market
Oct 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Adjust bets on Southeast Asia's booming mobile market

Fraud prevention will be a key focus for mobile measurement firm's Southeast Asia expansion plans.

Cultural norms mean ad fraud overlooked in Japan
Jun 11, 2018
David Blecken

Cultural norms mean ad fraud overlooked in Japan

Mobile measurement company Adjust's co-founder says people are reluctant to admit that fraudulent activity is an issue.

Japan retains new apps, while China deletes: Research
Feb 27, 2018
David Blecken

Japan retains new apps, while China deletes: Research

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Adjust's Mobile Benchmarks 2018 report highlights the challenges of retention and the prevalence of fraud in gaming.

