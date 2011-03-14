ad sales
Media buyers skeptical Yaccarino can reverse Twitter’s ad sales plummet
The platform’s U.S. ad sales dropped 59% between early April and May from the previous year — right before Yaccarino’s first day as CEO.
MediaCorp apologises for tsunami e-mail
SINGAPORE – Major broadcaster MediaCorp has issued an apology for its e-mail urging advertisers to book ad spots around Channel NewsAsia’s coverage of the Japan earthquake and tsunami.
Online video portal VDONext.com appoints Pixel Media as exclusive online ad partner
HONG KONG – Next Media Limited’s online video portal VDONext.com has appointed Pixel Media as its exclusive online sales partner in Hong Kong.
Condé Nast Digital enters exclusive online sales deal with Mezzomedia
HONG KONG – Hong Kong-based media servicing company Mezzomedia has been appointed as the exclusive ad sales representatives in Asia, India and Australia for Condé Nast Digital.
YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads
GLOBAL – Google’s YouTube have announced plans to offer a ‘skip button’ on advertisements in videos later this year.
Facebook 'quadruples' number of advertisers over a year
GLOBAL - Facebook's vice-president of global sales Mike Murphy has said that it more than quadrupled the number of its advertiser clients since the start of 2009 and claimed it has become "absolutely core to marketing campaigns".
