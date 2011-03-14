ad sales

Media buyers skeptical Yaccarino can reverse Twitter’s ad sales plummet
8 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Media buyers skeptical Yaccarino can reverse Twitter’s ad sales plummet

The platform’s U.S. ad sales dropped 59% between early April and May from the previous year — right before Yaccarino’s first day as CEO.

MediaCorp apologises for tsunami e-mail
Mar 14, 2011
Unknown Unknown

MediaCorp apologises for tsunami e-mail

SINGAPORE – Major broadcaster MediaCorp has issued an apology for its e-mail urging advertisers to book ad spots around Channel NewsAsia’s coverage of the Japan earthquake and tsunami.

Online video portal VDONext.com appoints Pixel Media as exclusive online ad partner
Nov 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

Online video portal VDONext.com appoints Pixel Media as exclusive online ad partner

HONG KONG – Next Media Limited’s online video portal VDONext.com has appointed Pixel Media as its exclusive online sales partner in Hong Kong.

Condé Nast Digital enters exclusive online sales deal with Mezzomedia
Sep 13, 2010
Jane Leung

Condé Nast Digital enters exclusive online sales deal with Mezzomedia

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-based media servicing company Mezzomedia has been appointed as the exclusive ad sales representatives in Asia, India and Australia for Condé Nast Digital.

YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads

GLOBAL – Google’s YouTube have announced plans to offer a ‘skip button’ on advertisements in videos later this year.

Facebook 'quadruples' number of advertisers over a year
Jun 4, 2010
Ben Bold

Facebook 'quadruples' number of advertisers over a year

GLOBAL - Facebook's vice-president of global sales Mike Murphy has said that it more than quadrupled the number of its advertiser clients since the start of 2009 and claimed it has become "absolutely core to marketing campaigns".

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

1 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

4 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

5 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Improving on paying for performance

6 Improving on paying for performance

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

7 Fidelity International appoints global media agency

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

8 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

9 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

10 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident