ad fraud
APAC app-install fraud exposure rises by 45% to US$945 million: Report
Several markets in Southeast Asia saw a peak of ad fraud activity in March due to a rise in app demand caused by COVID-19—therefore drawing the attention of fraudsters.
Mobile click fraud jumped 62% globally during peak COVID-19 months
In an analysis of 1.8 billion clicks across nearly 80 countries, 14% of paid search traffic was fraudulent.
Nearly a third of all online ads in China invalid: report
Chinese measurement firm analysed traffic from thousands of campaigns and discovered social media has among the highest invalid rate, with more than half (57.5%) of KOL fans fraudulent.
Selfie apps riddled with fraud, and brands are inadvertently funding them
In a newly uncovered scheme, fraudsters reeled in mobile users with selfie editing apps, used their devices to call up fraudulent ads, and made it nearly impossible to delete the apps.
Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date
EXCLUSIVE: Active ad fraud scheme is biggest witnessed in connected TV to date—and could involve some dodgy publishers.
Double-digit increase in media spend on ads.txt inventory
BidSwitch study of programmatic market also finds an increase in revenue for media trading via marketplaces.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins