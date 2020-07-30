ad fraud

APAC app-install fraud exposure rises by 45% to US$945 million: Report
Jul 30, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

APAC app-install fraud exposure rises by 45% to US$945 million: Report

Several markets in Southeast Asia saw a peak of ad fraud activity in March due to a rise in app demand caused by COVID-19—therefore drawing the attention of fraudsters.

Mobile click fraud jumped 62% globally during peak COVID-19 months
Jul 21, 2020
Campaign US

Mobile click fraud jumped 62% globally during peak COVID-19 months

In an analysis of 1.8 billion clicks across nearly 80 countries, 14% of paid search traffic was fraudulent.

Nearly a third of all online ads in China invalid: report
Jun 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Nearly a third of all online ads in China invalid: report

Chinese measurement firm analysed traffic from thousands of campaigns and discovered social media has among the highest invalid rate, with more than half (57.5%) of KOL fans fraudulent.

Selfie apps riddled with fraud, and brands are inadvertently funding them
Jun 10, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Selfie apps riddled with fraud, and brands are inadvertently funding them

In a newly uncovered scheme, fraudsters reeled in mobile users with selfie editing apps, used their devices to call up fraudulent ads, and made it nearly impossible to delete the apps.

Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date
Apr 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date

EXCLUSIVE: Active ad fraud scheme is biggest witnessed in connected TV to date—and could involve some dodgy publishers.

Double-digit increase in media spend on ads.txt inventory
Apr 3, 2020
Omar Oakes

Double-digit increase in media spend on ads.txt inventory

BidSwitch study of programmatic market also finds an increase in revenue for media trading via marketplaces.

