Search
accessibility
1 day ago
Democracy by design
As an industry, we need to ensure that every product and service we create contributes to the active design of a more inclusive world. The impact of doing so extends beyond the direct outcomes, write AKQA's APAC innovation director.
Oct 1, 2021
The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible
In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.
Nov 16, 2018
New study highlights destinations for accessible meetings
Four key Asia-Pacific cities found to “have innovated and adapted”.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins