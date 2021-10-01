accessibility

Democracy by design
1 day ago
Tim Devine

As an industry, we need to ensure that every product and service we create contributes to the active design of a more inclusive world. The impact of doing so extends beyond the direct outcomes, write AKQA's APAC innovation director.

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible
Oct 1, 2021
Ad Nut

In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.

New study highlights destinations for accessible meetings
Nov 16, 2018
Staff Writer

Four key Asia-Pacific cities found to “have innovated and adapted”.

