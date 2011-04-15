Swatch

Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

EXCLUSIVE: A number of GroupM's most prominent clients in China have placed their long-standing accounts with the agency under review, Campaign understands.

Swatch unveils neon additions to Gent Collection
Apr 15, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

SINGAPORE - Swiss watch maker Swatch has today introduced new neon colour additions to its Gent Collection through Clear Channel Singapore's bus shelter media in the country.

INSIGHT: No wind-down in regional watch market
Mar 9, 2011
Matthew Carlton

REGIONAL - Asia’s penchant for watches of all categories continues to grow, putting brands under greater pressure to create distinct characters and sales points for their products.

Maxus wins Swatch Group's media in Hong Kong
Dec 7, 2010
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Maxus Hong Kong has won the Swiss watch giant Swatch Group’s media account in Hong Kong, a source close to the news has confirmed.

Swatch Group consolidates China media account under Mediacom Shanghai
Oct 22, 2010
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Mediacom has outgunned three incumbent agencies to scoop the Swatch Group's China media account following a four-way pitch which concluded yesterday.

