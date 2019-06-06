Lux

Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India

Court ruling follows suit filed by Hindustan Unilever which argued Sebamed campaign 'misled' consumers over quality of its products.

2019 Cannes contenders: 'The Soap with a Lump' by Wunderman Thompson India
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

2019 Cannes contenders: 'The Soap with a Lump' by Wunderman Thompson India

Lux redesigns an age-old product to remind women to check their breasts for lumps in the shower, when they feel most comfortable doing so.

Lumpy soap reminds Indian women to check their breasts
May 30, 2019
Ad Nut

Lumpy soap reminds Indian women to check their breasts

Unilever and Wunderman Thompson got help from an oncologist to design a “humble bar of soap” with the power to make women perform self-exams.

Lux hosts an ambassador summit, with ample photo ops
Aug 21, 2018
Staff Reporters

Lux hosts an ambassador summit, with ample photo ops

The company brought a group of ambassadors from all over the world together in London for a "co-creation bootcamp".

Lux invites fans to share their fabulousness at ‘House of Lux’
Jan 16, 2014
Sophie Chen

Lux invites fans to share their fabulousness at ‘House of Lux’

SINGAPORE – Unilever’s Lux brand, in collaboration with its global digital agency SapientNitro and content partner Yahoo, recently launched ‘House of Lux’, a social platform for the brand’s fans to discover and share 'fabulously feminine' things.

Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD
Jan 16, 2014
Benjamin Li

Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD

CHINA – Anna Chitty, an eight-year veteran of OMG, has returned from a stint at PHD in the US to take on a newly created role as PHD's China MD.

