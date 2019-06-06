Lux
Sebamed ordered to take down 'misleading' campaign in India
Court ruling follows suit filed by Hindustan Unilever which argued Sebamed campaign 'misled' consumers over quality of its products.
2019 Cannes contenders: 'The Soap with a Lump' by Wunderman Thompson India
Lux redesigns an age-old product to remind women to check their breasts for lumps in the shower, when they feel most comfortable doing so.
Lumpy soap reminds Indian women to check their breasts
Unilever and Wunderman Thompson got help from an oncologist to design a “humble bar of soap” with the power to make women perform self-exams.
Lux hosts an ambassador summit, with ample photo ops
The company brought a group of ambassadors from all over the world together in London for a "co-creation bootcamp".
Lux invites fans to share their fabulousness at ‘House of Lux’
SINGAPORE – Unilever’s Lux brand, in collaboration with its global digital agency SapientNitro and content partner Yahoo, recently launched ‘House of Lux’, a social platform for the brand’s fans to discover and share 'fabulously feminine' things.
Anna Chitty returns to OMG China as PHD China MD
CHINA – Anna Chitty, an eight-year veteran of OMG, has returned from a stint at PHD in the US to take on a newly created role as PHD's China MD.
