Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
Aug 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Quarterly revenue falls 18% and operating profit plunges 39.2%, although the company says cost cuts announced in December have begun to have an impact.

DAN ANZ homes in on ecommerce with launch of dedicated division
Jul 24, 2020
Delia von Pflug

Agency to offer a range of ecommerce products to clients covering social commerce, marketplace optimisation, offline integrations and more.

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.

Dentsu Aegis Media partners with Bilibili, Zhihu, Red and Kuaishou
Jun 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Company says its partnerships will help it target specific audiences and unlock the power of younger demographics in China.

Dentsu Aegis expects Q2 revenue to drop 15-20%
May 29, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Forecast is better than worst predictions for global agency sector.

