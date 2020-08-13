Dentsu
Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
Quarterly revenue falls 18% and operating profit plunges 39.2%, although the company says cost cuts announced in December have begun to have an impact.
DAN ANZ homes in on ecommerce with launch of dedicated division
Agency to offer a range of ecommerce products to clients covering social commerce, marketplace optimisation, offline integrations and more.
Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.
Dentsu Aegis Media partners with Bilibili, Zhihu, Red and Kuaishou
Company says its partnerships will help it target specific audiences and unlock the power of younger demographics in China.
Dentsu Aegis expects Q2 revenue to drop 15-20%
Forecast is better than worst predictions for global agency sector.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins