AB InBev

Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?
Dec 11, 2019
Sara Spary

Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?

AB InBev is reported to be running cost-cutting 'auction' for global media review.

AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review
Dec 8, 2019
Lindsay Stein

AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review

"I would not be surprised if some major media agency groups got together and agreed to reject this brief."

AB InBev pitch: AKQA grabs Budweiser, IM2.0 holds Harbin
Mar 14, 2014
Benjamin Li

AB InBev pitch: AKQA grabs Budweiser, IM2.0 holds Harbin

SHANGHAI - Budweiser’s social-media and digital accounts go to AKQA, while Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev’s incumbent, VML IM2.0, retains the Harbin account.

AB InBev calls digital and social pitch in China
Dec 6, 2013
Benjamin Li

AB InBev calls digital and social pitch in China

SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev is conducting a digital and social pitch in China, to which it has invited a number of multinationals and local agencies including current partners VML IM2.0, Isobar and VGO, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.

Creative agencies await pitch result for AB InBev's Sedrin Beer
Oct 31, 2013
Benjamin Li

Creative agencies await pitch result for AB InBev's Sedrin Beer

CHINA - AB InBev has held a creative pitch for its Sedrin Beer brand in China, in which incumbent agency JWT, plus The Gate, Y&R and Bravo participated.

AB InBev calls creative AOR pitch in China
Sep 3, 2013
Benjamin Li

AB InBev calls creative AOR pitch in China

SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch InBev has shortlisted agencies for its creative AOR pitch in China, scheduled for September.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia