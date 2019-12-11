AB InBev
Should agencies do more together to stand up to unreasonable client demands?
AB InBev is reported to be running cost-cutting 'auction' for global media review.
AB InBev demands 'punishing payment terms' in upcoming global media review
"I would not be surprised if some major media agency groups got together and agreed to reject this brief."
AB InBev pitch: AKQA grabs Budweiser, IM2.0 holds Harbin
SHANGHAI - Budweiser’s social-media and digital accounts go to AKQA, while Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev’s incumbent, VML IM2.0, retains the Harbin account.
AB InBev calls digital and social pitch in China
SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch (AB) InBev is conducting a digital and social pitch in China, to which it has invited a number of multinationals and local agencies including current partners VML IM2.0, Isobar and VGO, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.
Creative agencies await pitch result for AB InBev's Sedrin Beer
CHINA - AB InBev has held a creative pitch for its Sedrin Beer brand in China, in which incumbent agency JWT, plus The Gate, Y&R and Bravo participated.
AB InBev calls creative AOR pitch in China
SHANGHAI - Anheuser-Busch InBev has shortlisted agencies for its creative AOR pitch in China, scheduled for September.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins