100 plus
NTUC Fairprice and 100 Plus feel the love from Singaporeans
Both brands, while very different, use both heritage and relevance to put other local brands in the shade.
Singapore’s Top 100 Brands for 2018
The Lion City reflects a fair few of the regional trends from our Top 1000 Brands research this year, along with some of its own local quirks.
Singapore's top local brands
NTUC Fairprice, Singtel and 100 Plus are the firm home-grown favourites among Singaporeans. Here's why.
F&N Beverages awards media business to m/SIX Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - Following its acquisition of P1’s media business, m/Six has been appointed as the media agency for F&N Beverages.
The little red dot’s big impact
Beyond catering to the island's love of gadgets, brands that make real effort to speak directly to Singaporeans have the best chance to reach the top of the market's ranks.
OPINION: Singapore Marathon’s brand partners are running on empty
The Official Singapore Marathon is on Sunday 4 December and you would expect the sponsors and partners to be aggressively marketing the tie up but unbelievably none of them really are.
