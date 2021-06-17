Wouldn't you like to look like this beautiful hand-drawn owl?

Southeast Asian video game 'When the Past Was Around' has received widespread praise for marrying beautiful artwork with interactivity—taking the amalgamation of art and gaming to new heights.
The point-and-click adventure game, from Japanese publisher Chorus Worldwide, features hand-drawn scenes following two characters, Eda and The Owl, on their love story.
Indonesian artist Brigitta Rena is the creative behind the game.
