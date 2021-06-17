Digital The Work
Wouldn't you like to look like this beautiful hand-drawn owl?

INSPIRATION STATION: The video game publisher behind revered online puzzle game 'When the Past was Around' is offering one bespoke portrait from its Indonesian artist.

Southeast Asian video game 'When the Past Was Around' has received widespread praise for marrying beautiful artwork with interactivity—taking the amalgamation of art and gaming to new heights.

The point-and-click adventure game, from Japanese publisher Chorus Worldwide, features hand-drawn scenes following two characters, Eda and The Owl, on their love story.

Indonesian artist Brigitta Rena is the creative behind the game.

To mark the game’s six-month anniversary, Chorus Worldwide is offering a chance for one fan to become transformed into a character.

It’s @WPWAgame’s half-birthday! ����

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

