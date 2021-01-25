Move and win roundup: Week of January 25, 2021

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover January 25 through 29, 2021.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

VMLY&R Commerce Encompass has been launched in India. The unit, founded after the merger of VMLY&R and Geometry, is a new "creative commerce company” combining the scale of two global commerce agencies. In India, VMLY&R Commerce combines VMLY&R, Geometry and Encompass strengths to scale shopper, retail activation, experiential and rural marketing practices. With this strategic move, the VMLY&R India operation will now provide clients with a full funnel of services that harness creativity, technology and culture. The shop will focus on building and scaling its rural and retail practice, while it continues to evolve experiential capabilities. Ranjit Raina was appointed as the head of this unit in August last year.

The Trade Desk appointed Benson Ho as senior vice president of North Asia. In this role, Ho, who was most recently chief data strategy officer at Tencent Marketing Solution, will lead the company’s business and growth strategy in Greater China, South Korea and Japan. He will report to Tim Sims, chief revenue officer. Prior to Tencent, Ho served as Amnet’s chief consultant and programmatic expert to Dentsu Aegis Network. He has also served in senior leadership positions at Sizmek, GroupM and Digitas. Tencent Marketing Solution was an early inventory partner of The Trade Desk in China.

Clemenger Group announced that Scott Coldham, managing director of Colenso BBDO since 2015, is leaving the agency to become CMO with New Zealand technology company Whip Around and local menswear brand Asuwere. Clemenger Group is undertaking a global search to replace Coldham, who will depart at the end of April.

Wavemaker appointed Dennis Potgraven, formerly Havas Group's chief strategy officer for Greater China, to the same role in the US. He will be part of the US executive committee and will report to Wavemaker US CEO Amanda Richman. Potgraven has both client- and agency-side experience, including in-house with Nestlé and Ahold-Delhaize.

Whirlpool of India has appointed Lowe Lintas as its marketing and communications partner. KG Singh, vice president of marketing with Whirlpool of India, cited the digital-first approach, powerful insights and compelling brand strategy the agency presented. As the brand's full-service brand communications partner, Lowe Lintas will devise its strategy and build omnichannel creative solutions to fuel Whirlpool's next level of growth, the agency said.

Finsbury Glover Hering, the newly formed global strategic communications advisory firm, hired China veteran Mei Zhang as a managing director in Hong Kong. Zhang joins after a 25-year career providing professional counsel to international companies, including 11 years at Goldman Sachs in Asia, as an executive director in government affairs, corporate communications and the China Liaison Group. Prior to that she was vice president of corporate communications at Salomon Smith Barney, Citigroup. Other recent hires include Kevin Ma, director, and Helen Tang​, associate director, both based in Beijing.

Dentsu Malaysia won Setia Group’s media planning and buying services following a pitch. Dentsu has built an integrated team and services capability for Setia group under its agency brand Carat and will be responsible for strategic media planning, integrated media buying and investment strategy for the group's brand and marketing and all of its business units. The appointment is for two years. S P Setia is a property development and investment group.

Indian digital agency Chimp&z appointed Ashish Duggal as vice president for growth and operations. He was previously AVP at Logicserve Digital and has 10 years of experience in digital marketing. He will be working with the co-founders on scaling up the business and boosting operational developments in the agency and the Merge Infinity Global Network to which it belongs. Duggal is a certified sales practitioner for Adobe Experience Cloud products, and is well versed in the Google ecosystem including GCM, DV360, Search 360, AdWords, and other media platforms.

Reckitt Benckiser appointed Blitz Advertising as its media agency in Pakistan following a review that started in September.