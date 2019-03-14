Zachary King

Beyond a buzzword: How blockchain is making its mark on adtech
Digital
Mar 14, 2019
Zachary King

Beyond a buzzword: How blockchain is making its ...

Blockchain is expected to move from theory into practice by making the programmatic supply chain more transparent in short order.

First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust
Digital
Dec 11, 2018
Zachary King

First-price auctions can bring some much-needed trust

MediaMath's Asia VP argues first-price bidding can help break the 'prisoner's dilemma' advertisers currently face in programmatic auction dynamics.

Marketing Mother’s Day gifts
Marketing
May 10, 2018
Zachary King

Marketing Mother’s Day gifts

This Sunday, it's all about her. So a customer-centric approach is key.

How deep is your (data) love?
Digital
Dec 15, 2017
Zachary King

How deep is your (data) love?

The majority of agencies are working with only the information that their clients provide or in combination with external third-party data. How efficient is this?

