Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Send feedback to Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍.
The ups and downs of M&A in events
CEI Analysis
May 20, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The ups and downs of M&A in events

The trend of larger networks seeking out opportunities with speciality agencies sounds peachy in theory, but not always so in practice.

Data-driving event design is huge in China this year: Freeman
CEI Analysis
May 9, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Data-driving event design is huge in China this ...

China ECD Kestrel Lee on how data collection is a driving force for the physical elements of event design.

It's the agency's job to understand brand vision: Mattel Brands
CEI Analysis
Apr 29, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

It's the agency's job to understand brand vision: ...

The VP of creative for Mattel Brands on client-agency relationships and what they look for during pitches.

Case study: Taipei Dangdai art fair
Case Studies
Apr 24, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Case study: Taipei Dangdai art fair

The inaugural art fair may draw comparisons to Art Basel Hong Kong, but its Asia-heavy lineup and inclusive price points are a boon.

Live-streams becoming more interactive: Auditoire
CEI Analysis
Apr 16, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Live-streams becoming more interactive: Auditoire

The new GM for Auditoire Hong Kong on the evolving importance of live-streaming.

Harley-Davidson completes epic tour in China
Case Studies
Apr 15, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Harley-Davidson completes epic tour in China

Biker communities and local dealerships played key roles in the brand's recent roadshows across Chinese cities.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia