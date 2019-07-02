Megan Gell

Photos: Levi’s celebrates 501 Day with region-wide activations
Marketing
Jul 2, 2019
Photos: Levi’s celebrates 501 Day with region-wide ...

The birth of the blue jean was celebrated across Asia with tailor-shop experiences and live performances.

MWC Shanghai gears up for most sustainable edition yet
CEI Analysis
Jun 24, 2019
MWC Shanghai gears up for most sustainable edition yet

Sustainable suppliers, incentivising green booths and donating unwanted electronics are just a few reasons MWC Shanghai is recognised as the largest carbon-neutral event in Asia.

Insurance groups flock to Seoul
Case Studies
Jun 21, 2019
Insurance groups flock to Seoul

Large-scale insurance incentives are capitalising on new bureau support.

Australia leads APAC rankings: Global Destination Sustainability Index
CEI Analysis
Jun 12, 2019
Australia leads APAC rankings: Global Destination ...

A handy guide for the events industry in a 'new era of sustainability'.

Sustainable events: Reducing emissions in the long run
CEI Analysis
Jun 7, 2019
Sustainable events: Reducing emissions in the long run

Events can use huge amounts of energy and leave a considerable carbon footprint. So what is the industry doing to offset that?

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
CEI Analysis
May 27, 2019
Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.

