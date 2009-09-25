Dominic Fitzsimmons

Send feedback to Dominic Fitzsimmons.
Social media: the next step
Digital
Sep 25, 2009
Dominic Fitzsimmons

Social media: the next step

Listening to the social media consumer is no longer enough.

Live Issue... Only brands can rescue Brand China
Advertising
Dec 11, 2008
Dominic Fitzsimmons

Live Issue... Only brands can rescue Brand China

At US$44 billion in infrastructure and hosting costs, the Beijing Games represents an investment that dwarfs many nations' financial crisis stimulus packages.

Live Issue... Can brands earn mileage from a unified crisis response?
Advertising
Sep 18, 2008
Dominic Fitzsimmons

Live Issue... Can brands earn mileage from a ...

Joining forces in times of trouble may mean that brands run the risk of diluting their message.

The Olympic Green - exposed
News
Aug 21, 2008
Dominic Fitzsimmons

The Olympic Green - exposed

In the same way that last week's storms cleared the skies above Beijing, the start of the athletics at the iconic 'Bird's Nest' National Stadium has brought the crowds, breaking the drought of visitors on the Olympic Green.

Speedo blooms in Beijing spotlight
Marketing
Aug 20, 2008
Dominic Fitzsimmons

Speedo blooms in Beijing spotlight

BEIJING - Speedo has emerged as one of the biggest brand success stories in this year's Olympics, after the success of its Speedo LZR Racer suit forced athletes sponsored by other brands to renegotiate their deals.

Liu Xiang injury rocks sponsors
News
Aug 18, 2008
Dominic Fitzsimmons

Liu Xiang injury rocks sponsors

BEIJING - An injury to China's biggest athletics star, Liu Xiang has halted his defence of the 110m hurdles Olympic title before it even started, leaving a large roster of sponsors without their day in the sun.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia