GLOBAL - Heineken is launching a Facebook store selling a range of branded merchandise, as part of a fresh unified global marketing strategy.
GLOBAL - Google recorded a $1.96 billon profit in the first quarter of 2010, a 38 per cent increase on the same period last year and a performance the search giant attributes to the return of large advertisers and an improving economy.
GLOBAL - Google is approaching brands to run personalised ads around Buzz, the social network it has launched to rival Facebook and Twitter.
GLOBAL - The US Justice Department is set to launch an in-depth investigation of the proposed search engine partnership between Microsoft and Yahoo!.
GLOBAL - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) plans to double the headcount at the social network this year to 2,000 people.
GLOBAL - Steve Jobs put Eric Schmidt's departure from the Apple board down to 'potential conflicts of interest'.
