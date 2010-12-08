Andrew Mccormick

Heineken to sell branded goods via Facebook shop
Digital
Dec 8, 2010
Andrew Mccormick

Heineken to sell branded goods via Facebook shop

GLOBAL - Heineken is launching a Facebook store selling a range of branded merchandise, as part of a fresh unified global marketing strategy.

Google posts US$2 billion Q1 profit thanks to big brand spending
Digital
Apr 19, 2010
Andrew Mccormick

Google posts US$2 billion Q1 profit thanks to big ...

GLOBAL - Google recorded a $1.96 billon profit in the first quarter of 2010, a 38 per cent increase on the same period last year and a performance the search giant attributes to the return of large advertisers and an improving economy.

Google rolls out ad plan for buzz social network
Digital
Feb 17, 2010
Andrew Mccormick

Google rolls out ad plan for buzz social network

GLOBAL - Google is approaching brands to run personalised ads around Buzz, the social network it has launched to rival Facebook and Twitter.

Microsoft, Yahoo! deal not done yet
Marketing
Sep 14, 2009
Andrew Mccormick

Microsoft, Yahoo! deal not done yet

GLOBAL - The US Justice Department is set to launch an in-depth investigation of the proposed search engine partnership between Microsoft and Yahoo!.

Facebook doubles headcount with help from the recession
Digital
Aug 25, 2009
Andrew Mccormick

Facebook doubles headcount with help from the recession

GLOBAL - Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (pictured) plans to double the headcount at the social network this year to 2,000 people.

Where Apple and Google collide
Digital
Aug 6, 2009
Andrew Mccormick

Where Apple and Google collide

GLOBAL - Steve Jobs put Eric Schmidt's departure from the Apple board down to 'potential conflicts of interest'.

