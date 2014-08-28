An ultra-brilliant incredibly superlative-filled diatribe against hyperbole.
Singapore Airlines should stand tall, and stand proud, especially with its communications.
LG's 'Life's good' brand promise may not be as well known as Google's famous 'Don't be evil' motto, but the consumer-electronics brand still shouldn't abuse it as it has done in an OOH campaign in Indonesia.
This month in India I was struck by the commerciality surrounding Diwali. Will we be selling or celebrating Christmas this year?
