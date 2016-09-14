AdverTimes

Improbably, Lion builds affinity for detergent
News
Sep 14, 2016
The Japanese manufacturer is working to tackle P&G and Kao's lead in a market with extremely limited brand engagement.

CASE STUDY: Healthy appeal rekindles tomato-juice demand in Japan
Marketing
Aug 30, 2016
A marketer from one of Japan’s top Japanese vegetable and fruit juice producers explains how new packaging helped more than triple tomato beverage sales.

How Asahi found favour among women with a 'healthy' highball mocktail
Analysis
Aug 11, 2016
One of Japan’s top drinks companies capitalised on a new health benefit labeling regime to bolster demand for nonalcoholic beverages

How sushi chain Akindo Sushiro reels in customers
News
Jul 6, 2016
Behind the scenes of Japan's biggest conveyor-belt sushi chain and its empirical approach to marketing.

Suntory works to recharge Japan’s tired mainstream beer segment
News
Apr 28, 2016
CASE STUDY: The company is pursuing a strategy of sampling for its The Malts brand with a focus on shared house residents.

Buddhism and baseball: How Philips segments grooming customers in Japan
Marketing
Apr 20, 2016
CASE STUDY: Philips follows a strategy of micro-segmentation as it aims to grow sales of its grooming products in Japan.

