The Japanese manufacturer is working to tackle P&G and Kao's lead in a market with extremely limited brand engagement.
A marketer from one of Japan’s top Japanese vegetable and fruit juice producers explains how new packaging helped more than triple tomato beverage sales.
One of Japan’s top drinks companies capitalised on a new health benefit labeling regime to bolster demand for nonalcoholic beverages
Behind the scenes of Japan's biggest conveyor-belt sushi chain and its empirical approach to marketing.
CASE STUDY: The company is pursuing a strategy of sampling for its The Malts brand with a focus on shared house residents.
CASE STUDY: Philips follows a strategy of micro-segmentation as it aims to grow sales of its grooming products in Japan.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins