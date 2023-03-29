Advertising News
Charlotte Rawlings
2 days ago

WPP sees 25% drop in whistleblower reports

WPP's annual report showed a 25% decrease in whistleblowing incidents, including issues around 'respect in the workplace' and 'protection of WPP assets.'

WPP: the majority of reports were received through the company’s ‘Right To Speak’ hotline
WPP: the majority of reports were received through the company’s ‘Right To Speak’ hotline

WPP has noted a decline in the number of whistleblower reports it received in 2022, according to the company’s annual report.

The number of whistleblowing incidents decreased by almost 25% last year, with 494 reports in 2021 and 372 in 2022. 

"In general, there has been a steady increase in the number of reports received over the past few years, though they fell year-on-year in 2022," the agency group's annual report said. "In 2020 and 2021 there were particular spikes reflecting concerns connected with Covid-19 and lockdowns."

In 2019 WPP received 361 whistleblower reports, in 2020 it rose to 408 and in 2021 it increased further, to 494.

WPP employees can raise whistleblower concerns through employee forums, WPP’s business integrity team or by calling its “Right To Speak” hotline, which is confidential and allows for anonymity.

In 2022, the majority of whistleblower reports were received through its hotline, a total of 328 incidents.

The most commonly raised concerns mirrored 2021’s, with “respect in the workplace” and “protection of WPP’s assets” taking the top spots.

The annual report also included a breakdown of the “risk impact” of the whistleblower incidents in 2022, with 82% involving people (increasing by four percentage points year on year).

The second most common “risk impact” was legal and regulatory (7.1%) and the third was financial (3.7%).

This was followed by clients (2.8%), operational (2.7%), and data privacy, security and ethics (1.7%).

WPP said every report received from a whistleblower is investigated and reported to the Audit Committee by WPP’s business integrity function.

The committee said it was “satisfied” that the “Right To Speak” helpline arrangements are “effective and facilitate the proportionate and independent investigation of reported matters and allow appropriate follow-up action”.

WPP said: “WPP’s Code of Business Conduct sets out our responsibilities to our people, partners and shareholders to act ethically and legally.

“We want to encourage a culture of integrity and transparency where our people make the right decisions automatically and instinctively.”

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

2 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

3 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

4 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

5 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

6 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

8 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

10 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Related Articles

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge
Mar 26, 2023
Shauna Lewis

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

WPP snaps up influencer marketing agency Goat
Mar 23, 2023
Ben Bold

WPP snaps up influencer marketing agency Goat

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles
Mar 13, 2023
Shawn Lim

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US ...

WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ drives profit up 22%
Feb 24, 2023
Gideon Spanier

WPP to pay £424m in annual bonuses as ‘momentum’ ...

Just Published

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine Korean hospitality advertising
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine ...

Simultaneously launching a popular, luxury Korean resort in two culturally diverse markets and different target audiences was a creative challenge for Dentsu. The end result does not disappoint.

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing ...

CDMO for UK and Ireland, Lex Bradshaw-Zanger replaces outgoing Shelly Chiang in the new role.

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Nielsen Ad Intel shows a big jump in ad spending in highly competitive markets.

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key Mondelez contract
1 day ago
Will Green

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key ...

Martin Sorrell says the company continues to have a 'significant relationship' with Mondelez.