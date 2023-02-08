Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 WOMEN TO WATCH

Celebrating outstanding talent in marcomms

Jenny Lo

Managing partner, China

CatchOn, Finn Partners

Shanghai

With in-depth and broad experience across brand strategy, research, marketing communications and media relations, Jenny Lo has worked with a variety of high profile hospitality, travel, luxury and lifestyle brands, building goodwill and winning professional relationships along the way.

After a research-based master's degree in Communications, Lo started her career at J. Walter Thompson in Hong Kong, and joined communications consultancy CatchOn in 2005. She started as an account executive, cut through the ranks to become a general manager in 2012. In 2019, when CatchOn integrated with Finn Partners, and the agency renewed its Asia commitment, Lo was elevated to managing partner, China. She was tasked with growing the firm’s footprint in both client as well as talent acquisition.

A forward-thinking marketing professional with a finger on the pulse of China, Lo has led CatchOn’s proprietary research projects and market studies steering the agency through long periods of uncertainty during China’s three-year Covid closures. Her recent successes include the opening of the Beijing office in 2022, in the midst of the pandemic and heavy lockdown measures in China, consistent year-on-year commercial growth, addition of new clients and diversifying revenue streams for the agency. Lo can also lay credit for adding a sustainability practice with Novozymes, Johnson Controls and Suzano as clients.

One of her biggest attributes, according to the glowing testimonials she’s received, are her ‘can do’ spirit and relentless energy. Catherine Feliciano-Chon, her direct supervisor, often calls Lo an “ideal communications professional, one needs to be like her in order to thrive and remain relevant.” Lo’s tenacity and focus on carving a balance, make CatchOn a conducive place to work.



Committed to learn and inspire, Lo takes her team’s career development path very seriously. She personally aids teammates hone key communications skills such as nurturing press relations, social media, copywriting skills and also mentors young female talent in mainland China and Cambodia. Her social impact programmes developed and implemented from 2012, serve the underprivileged communities in China, the Philippines, Cambodia and India.